Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIIG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,053,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 166,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,964,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,020 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

