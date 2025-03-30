Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 570.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

