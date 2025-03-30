Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Short Interest Up 54.7% in March

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKRE traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $14.69. 67,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

