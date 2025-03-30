Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $40,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after purchasing an additional 524,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $105,549,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8,973.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 154,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after acquiring an additional 152,731 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $579.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.63. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

