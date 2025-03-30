UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,690,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,448,285 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of UBS Group worth $630,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,594,066,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,591,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in UBS Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,624 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in UBS Group by 609.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,375,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,214 shares during the period.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

