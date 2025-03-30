UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,345 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,066,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,591,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,624 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,375,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,214 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.1 %

UBS stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.47%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.