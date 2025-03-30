Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $359.47 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $529.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

