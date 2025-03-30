UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 58 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2,599.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,942,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in NVR by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,163.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7,514.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8,491.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7,015.00 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

