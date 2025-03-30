UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 6,708 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $137.18.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

