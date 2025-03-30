United Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 258,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,045 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 683,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.