United Bank Buys 400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $206.29 and a 1-year high of $284.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.64 and a 200 day moving average of $252.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

