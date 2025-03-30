United Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after buying an additional 125,852 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,825,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $131.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

