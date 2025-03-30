United Bank Purchases 1,750 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

United Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 225.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $274.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.16.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

