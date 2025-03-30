United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Issues Earnings Results

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

United Health Products Stock Performance

Shares of United Health Products stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

