United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Issues Earnings Results

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
United Health Products Stock Performance
Shares of United Health Products stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
About United Health Products
