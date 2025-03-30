Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

