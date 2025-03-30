Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $45.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

