Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,920 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 6.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,608,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.4178 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.