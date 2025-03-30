Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,229,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of Mohawk Industries worth $742,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 263,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,382,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Wolfe Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

