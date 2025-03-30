Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 176,400 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.51% of Oshkosh worth $774,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 154.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 97,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 27.7% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

