Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $370.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

