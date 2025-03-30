Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,438,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 11.3% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $107,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.