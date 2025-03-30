Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Raised by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $200.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.66 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

