Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by United Bank

United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,137 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 388,506 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

