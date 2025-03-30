Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.57 and a 200 day moving average of $201.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

