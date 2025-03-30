Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

VOO stock opened at $510.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

