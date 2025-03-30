Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 227.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VT opened at $115.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

