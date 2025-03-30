VF’s (VFC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VF from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get VF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VFC

VF Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in VF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in VF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.