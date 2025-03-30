VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $93.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1147 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

