Video Game Stocks To Watch Now – March 27th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, publish, distribute, or support video games and related technology. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the dynamic gaming industry, which can include segments such as game development, hardware manufacturing, and digital distribution services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $687.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a fifty-two week low of $101.76 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.87. The stock had a trading volume of 502,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.19. 977,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $185.48. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.97. 435,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -364.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 82,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,400. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 545,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,694. The company has a market capitalization of $382.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

