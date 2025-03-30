Viking (NYSE:VIK) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

VIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Viking Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE VIK opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a PE ratio of 151.33. Viking has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIK. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the third quarter valued at $1,269,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Viking by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Viking by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

