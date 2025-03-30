Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,694,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,018 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 184,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

