Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $8.32.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
