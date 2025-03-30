Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.16. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 98,464 shares.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
