Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.16. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 98,464 shares.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

