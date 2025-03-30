VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

