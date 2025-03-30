Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Short Interest Down 37.4% in March

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 119,100 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas James Cooper sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,142 shares in the company, valued at $871,923. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Volato Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volato Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volato Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Volato Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Volato Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Volato Group Company Profile

SOAR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 35,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58. Volato Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

(Get Free Report)

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.