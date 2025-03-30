vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VTVT

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.07.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.