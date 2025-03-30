Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,595,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000.

SPGP stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4635 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

