Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.04 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

