Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up 1.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $205.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $291.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

