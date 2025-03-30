Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $20.11 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,542,898 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.