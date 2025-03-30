Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 1,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.
Warehouses De Pauw Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.
Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
