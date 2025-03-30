Watchman Group Inc. Sells 514 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. UFP Industries makes up about 1.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Watchman Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

