Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Wellness Center USA shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Wellness Center USA Stock Down 100.0 %

About Wellness Center USA

(Get Free Report)

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical business in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. It is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wellness Center USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellness Center USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.