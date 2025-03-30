Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EOD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 669,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 58,699 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.