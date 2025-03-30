Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE EOD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
