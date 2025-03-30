Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $400.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.28.

SAIA opened at $359.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.75. Saia has a 1 year low of $342.68 and a 1 year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $4,493,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

