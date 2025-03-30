Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.75 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.89 and a 52 week high of C$17.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

