Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.19.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.75 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDO
Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 0.7 %
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.