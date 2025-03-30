Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM) Senior Officer Joseph Robert Piekenbrock Buys 56,200 Shares

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Robert Piekenbrock bought 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$35,968.00.
Western Alaska Minerals Stock Up 5.3 %
Western Alaska Minerals stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. Western Alaska Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.
Western Alaska Minerals Company Profile
