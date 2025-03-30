Western Asset Management Company LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542,541 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,892,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,854,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,336,000 after purchasing an additional 295,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,941,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,319,000 after purchasing an additional 270,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

