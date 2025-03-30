Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Weyerhaeuser worth $31,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

