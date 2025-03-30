Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 6.5% increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at GBX 5,928.61 ($76.74) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,385.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,005.61. The stock has a market cap of £33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 3,480 ($45.04) and a one year high of GBX 6,011.84 ($77.81).

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($76.37) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.