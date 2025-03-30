Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $337.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $245.04 and a twelve month high of $344.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.49.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -368.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

